 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 290 post-fight show: Reaction to Alexander Volkanovski’s dominance, Robbie Lawler’s perfect ending

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

UFC 290 delivered one of the best fight cards in quite some time on Saturday night in Las Vegas, and it was capped off by a dominant performance from arguably the best fighter on the planet today in Alexander Volkanovski.

Following the UFC’s latest pay-per-view offering, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to Volkanovski’s sensational third-round TKO win over Yair Rodriguez in the main event, and if Islam Makhachev or Ilia Topuria will be his next opponent. Additionally, they discuss the overall greatness of the card as a whole, Alexandre Pantoja’s emotional title win over Brandon Moreno, Dricus Du Plessis’ stunning finish of Robert Whittaker and future matchup with Israel Adesanya, Robbie Lawler’s perfect ending to his legendary career, and more.

Watch the UFC 290 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever else you get your pods.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting