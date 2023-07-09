UFC 290 post-fight show: Reaction to Alexander Volkanovski’s dominance, Robbie Lawler’s perfect ending

UFC 290 delivered one of the best fight cards in quite some time on Saturday night in Las Vegas, and it was capped off by a dominant performance from arguably the best fighter on the planet today in Alexander Volkanovski.

Following the UFC’s latest pay-per-view offering, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to Volkanovski’s sensational third-round TKO win over Yair Rodriguez in the main event, and if Islam Makhachev or Ilia Topuria will be his next opponent. Additionally, they discuss the overall greatness of the card as a whole, Alexandre Pantoja’s emotional title win over Brandon Moreno, Dricus Du Plessis’ stunning finish of Robert Whittaker and future matchup with Israel Adesanya, Robbie Lawler’s perfect ending to his legendary career, and more.

Watch the UFC 290 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever else you get your pods.