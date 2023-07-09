Filed under: News UFC Latest News Bo Nickal reacts to quick knockout of Val Woodburn at UFC 290 By MMA Fighting Newswire Jul 9, 2023, 3:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Former amateur wrestling champ Bo Nickal spoke to reporters after his quick win at UFC 290 and talked about what’s next for his career, his reaction to his win, and the Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis fight. Get the latest gear UFC 290 Event T-Shirt Alexander Volkanovski Grunge T-Shirt Yair Rodriguez Skull Champion T-Shirt Brandon Moreno Undisputed Crest T-Shirt Alexandre Pantoja Cannibal T-Shirt UFC International 2023 Fight Week T-Shirt UFC Legacy Championship Belt Replica UFC 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Fight Glove More From MMA Fighting Dricus Du Plessis: Israel Adesanya behaved ‘like a clown’ at UFC 290; Adesanya responds Dana White angrily responds to criticism of recent comments about USADA, Conor McGregor ‘That was a bad look’: Fighters react to Dricus du Plessis’ UFC 290 win, Israel Adesanya’s outburst ‘That’s how you end your career’: Pros react to Robbie Lawler’s 38-second knockout in final fight at UFC 290 UFC 290 Results: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez ‘Volk is a G.O.A.T.’: Pros react to Alexander Volkanovski’s brilliant win over Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 Loading comments...
Loading comments...