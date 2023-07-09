 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bo Nickal reacts to quick knockout of Val Woodburn at UFC 290

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Former amateur wrestling champ Bo Nickal spoke to reporters after his quick win at UFC 290 and talked about what’s next for his career, his reaction to his win, and the Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis fight.

