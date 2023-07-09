UFC 290 post-fight bonuses: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Moreno 2 wins ‘Fight of the Night’

The flyweight war between Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Moreno rightfully earned “Fight of the Night” honors at UFC 290.

UFC President Dana White announced the UFC co-headliners will each take home an additional $50,000 for their five-round slugfest, which ended with a split decision in favor of Pantoja.

It was Pantoja’s third overall win (two in professional bouts, one an exhibition on The Ultimate Fighter) over Moreno and secured him the UFC flyweight title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In other bonuses awarded by the UFC, two fighters took home “Performance of the Night” bonuses worth $50,000 each.