Dan Hooker reports broken wrist in UFC 290 win, celebrates in hospital with Jalin Turner

Dan Hooker’s suspicion of a broken bone appeared confirmed by an X-ray he posted following his gutsy win over Jalin Turner at UFC 290.

Hooker laughed off UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s question of whether he suffered a broken arm in a split decision over Turner. But he later posted what appeared to be an X-ray of his right arm – and his wrist was definitely broken.

Hooker included an emoji of a shrug in his post, which can be seen below.

Turner had several tough moments in his main card fight with Turner, taking several hard shots that included a head kick that landed flush. By the end of the fight, the hair he bleached blonde was dyed red from blood. But he was also the winner by two scores of 29-28 (one judge dissented for Turner via the same score).

Before posting the pic of his apparently mangled arm, Hooker posted another with Turner, who like him was transported to the hospital following the brutal fight.

Turner also memorialized the moment.