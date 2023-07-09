 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Volk is a G.O.A.T.’: Pros react to Alexander Volkanovski’s brilliant win over Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290

By Steven Marrocco Updated
/ new
UFC 290: Volkanovski v Rodriguez Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Alexander Volkanovski notched the fifth defense of his UFC featherweight title with a brilliant performance against interim champ Yair Rodriguez in the headliner of UFC 290.

Volkanovski broke striking phenom Rodriguez down early with takedowns and ground and pound, then closed the show with a sneaky right hook that dropped Rodriguez, setting up a TKO at 4:19 of Round 3.

Just prior to the finish, Volkanovski accidentally head-butted Rodriguez, requiring the interim champ to clear his head after taking the foul. That didn’t escape the notice of fighters who watched the fight. But it was another reminder of Volkanovski’s dominance at featherweight, and they were duly impressed.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Alexander Volkanovski’s win over Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting