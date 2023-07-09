‘Volk is a G.O.A.T.’: Pros react to Alexander Volkanovski’s brilliant win over Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290

Alexander Volkanovski notched the fifth defense of his UFC featherweight title with a brilliant performance against interim champ Yair Rodriguez in the headliner of UFC 290.

Volkanovski broke striking phenom Rodriguez down early with takedowns and ground and pound, then closed the show with a sneaky right hook that dropped Rodriguez, setting up a TKO at 4:19 of Round 3.

Just prior to the finish, Volkanovski accidentally head-butted Rodriguez, requiring the interim champ to clear his head after taking the foul. That didn’t escape the notice of fighters who watched the fight. But it was another reminder of Volkanovski’s dominance at featherweight, and they were duly impressed.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Alexander Volkanovski’s win over Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290.

He’s just too damn good man ! #ufc290 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 9, 2023

Volk is a G.O.A.T. at 145. Calm, cool, calculated. Would love to see him against the talent at 155!! #UFC290 — “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 9, 2023

Volks awareness of when to go and ability to drown you is world class! #UFC290 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 9, 2023

What’s everyone’s thoughts on the effect of the head clash…?



Volk wins anyway IMO but it’s a point that will be discussed #UFC290 — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) July 9, 2023

No disrespect to any of the other champs, but @alexvolkanovski is the best champion. Just keeps getting better every fight!!! #1 P4P #UFC290 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) July 9, 2023

Headbutt played a part — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 9, 2023

Volks is just to good man dude the true give up for the great — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 9, 2023

Amazing finish #ufc290 — Pannie Kianzad UFC (@PannieKianzad) July 9, 2023