Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Moreno 2 official UFC 290 scorecard

Check out the official scorecard for the Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Moreno 2 fight in the co-main event of UFC 290.

After five highly competitive rounds, Pantoja took home his second professional victory over UFC flyweight champ Brandon Moreno (Pantoja also owns a win over Moreno from The Ultimate Fighter reality show).

Judges scored the fight for Pantoja via scores of 48-47 twice with one judge dissenting for Moreno via 49-46 tally.

Here is the official scorecard, courtesy of the UFC.

The fight was judged by veteran officials Ben Cartlidge, Derek Cleary and Junichiro Kamijo, who have all overseen dozens of high profile fights in Las Vegas and beyond.

Cleary and Kamijo were in agreement on their official scorecards, giving Pantoja Rounds 1, 3 and 5 while giving Moreno Rounds 2 and 4.

Cartlidge agreed with the judges in the majority for Rounds 1, 2 and 4, giving Pantoja the opening round and giving Moreno Rounds 2 and 4. But he disagreed in Rounds 3 and 5, giving Moreno the 10-9 over Pantoja for a total round score of 4-1, while Cleary and Kamijo gave it to Pantoja, 3-2.

Of 30 media scores tallied via MMADecisions.com, 15 scored the fight for Pantoja, while only 5 scored it for Moreno.