Full lineup announced for Dana White’s Contender Series Season 7 premiere on Aug. 8

Dana White’s Contender Series is back for another run.

The UFC’s prospect showcase returns for a seventh season on Aug. 8, with a card headlined by middleweights Cesar Almeida (3-0) and Lucas Fernando (9-1). Almeida is an accomplished kickboxer who is yet to lose in his MMA career, while Fernando recently won a vacant Legacy Fighting Alliance title.

Season 7 of DWCS airs live on ESPN+, with the first two episodes at 7 p.m. ET and the remainder of the season at 8 p.m. ET.

The Contender Series has seen UFC President Dana White award contracts to a number of notable names since it began in 2017, including UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill, top bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley, and blue-chip middleweight prospect Bo Nickal.

See the full lineup for the DWCS Season 7 premiere below.

Middleweight: Cesar Almeida vs. Lucas Fernando

Lightweight: Tom Nolan vs. Bogdan Grad

Heavyweight: Kevin Szaflarski vs. Caio Machado

Bantamweight: Payton Talbott vs. Junior Cortez

Flyweight: Rickson Zenidim vs. Kevin Borjas