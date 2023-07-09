Jon Jones wins ESPY for Best UFC Fighter

Jon Jones can add another award to the trophy case.

During Saturday’s UFC 290 broadcast, it was announced that Jones has won the ESPY for 2023 UFC Fighter of the Year. The heavyweight champion beat out fellow titleholders Leon Edwards, Islam Makhachev, and the recently retired Amanda Nunes.

This is the first ESPY for Jones, who was previously nominated four times in the now-defunct Best Fighter category, that included both boxers and MMA fighters. He fell short against Floyd Mayweather three times and once to Manny Pacquiao.

There was no denying Jones this year following his triumphant return to competition at UFC 285 this past March. In his first fight in over three years, the former light heavyweight king became a two-division champion by claiming a vacant heavyweight title with a dominant first-round submission of Ciryl Gane.

The 2023 ESPY awards ceremony takes place July 12 in Los Angeles. Jones is also nominated for Best Comeback Athlete, while Edwards is still in the running for Best Championship Performance for his incredible fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.