Watch Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Moreno full fight video highlights from the co-main event of UFC 290, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez took place July 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-7-2) took on Alexandre Pantoja (26-5) for the third time in the night’s co-main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

Round 1: Pantoja aggressive right out of the gate, he gets right in Moreno’s face and Moreno turns him to the fence with a body lock. Moreno calmly working as he pins Pantoja to the cage. Pantoja doesn’t look pressed.

Trip by Moreno is stuffed, but he’s still firmly in control. Zero significant offense from either guy so far. Pantoja finally turns Moreno around and hits a knee as they break. Moreno lands a couple of nice jabs, then slips a Pantoja punch and lands a counter.

Another good combination by Moreno after Pantoja stuffs a takedown. Pantoja catches Moreno with a punch and that sits Moreno down. Pantoja heavy on top and he lands some big elbows. Moreno having to defend with Pantoja in half guard.

Moreno weathers the storm and they’re back on the feet. They trade jabs and it’s Pantoja who’s able to follow up with a combination. He’s walking through Moreno’s punches. Moreno backs him up with a left hook. Moreno catches a leg kick and goes for a takedown, but Pantoja defends and counters with his own attempt. It’s a no-go and we’re going to Round 2.

First round to the challenger.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Pantoja.

Round 2: Pantoja looks content to eat punches as long as he can land his heavy shots. Moreno firing combinations, but Pantoja is just eating them. They are scrapping, this is a dangerous game for both fighters.

They’re literally just trading punches. Defense, optional apparently? Out of nowhere, a back take by Moreno! He has good position on the ground now. Pantoja out of that situation, but Moreno still on top. He can’t keep Pantoja down though.

Back on the feet, huge left lands for Moreno. He tags Pantoja with a right. Moreno the one pushing the pace now. His jab is shredding Pantoja. Pantoja goes to the body, Moreno hits him with a left up top. Moreno’s hands are crispy. There’s the 1-2 by Moreno, Pantoja fires back, Moreno catches a kick and dumps Pantoja to the mat.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Moreno. Overall, 19-19.

Round 3: They immediately start with some grappling and then pause due to a Pantoja low blow. Moreno ready to fight again quickly.

Pantoja with a fast back-take now! He’s going all out for a choke, Moreno showing great submission defense. He’s 100 percent focused on controlling Pantoja’s hands. Pantoja maintaining a tight body triangle. Moreno takes some damage, but he powers through and makes his way into Pantoja’s guard. Then he’s up and back on the feet. Incredible sequence.

Moreno lighting Pantoja up with the jab. They trade power shots. Moreno caps off a combo with a head kick. Spectacular striking by the champion. Pantoja hits the Moreno hard to the body. Moreno hunting for that head kick, Pantoja’s hands in just the right spot, but it’s getting close.

Moreno stuffs a takedown. Pantoja relentless and he punches his way in for another takedown attempt, and scores! Omoplata by Moreno, Pantoja slips it easily, but loses position. Moreno eats an upkick and has to drop into Moreno’s guard. Pantoja dangerous from the bottom.

Moreno tries to hold Pantoja down but he wills his way up. Both fighters are bloodied. Close, close round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Moreno. Overall, 29-28 Moreno.

Round 4: More jabs from Moreno. He goes body-head and pops Pantoja. Pantoja sneaks in an uppercut. Moreno is landing the jab, but Pantoja just insists walking through it and landing with power. Hard shot to the body by Moreno, then an elbow, and Pantoja scores a much-needed takedown.

Moreno is so slippery and Pantoja is holding on for dear life as Moreno gets back to his feet along the fence. Pantoja has Moreno down again. Not a lot of offense here, but Pantoja is staying heavy and stifling Moreno. He briefly takes the back before Moreno shakes him off, still Pantoja has a body lock on.

The crowd goes restless as the fighters are in a grappling stalemate against the fence. There’s a trip by Pantoja. He wants an arm-triangle, but Moreno defends and sweeps. Moreno risking getting up-kicked to land ground-and-pound. Moreno with punches, looking to finish the round strong. Step-in elbow caps it off nicely.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Moreno. Overall, 39-37 Moreno.

Round 5: Finally, a somewhat measured start to a round. Neither corner sounded confident that their fighter is ahead.

Jabs exchanged. Short left hand inside lands for Pantoja. There’s the uppercut for Pantoja. Now it’s Moreno with a couple of hard lefts. A combination scores for Pantoja. Counter left by Moreno lands. Neither guy giving up any ground in this round.

Pantoja to the body. Left hook by Moreno. Feels like both fighters are hunting for that finish to seal it.

Takedown by Pantoja. Moreno stands up with Pantoja on his back. Less than two minutes remaining. Prolonged stretch of back control by Pantoja, this should give him the round. But did he do enough to win the fight?

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Pantoja. Overall, 48-47 Moreno.

Alexandre Pantoja def. Brandon Moreno via split decision (46-49, 48-47, 48-47)