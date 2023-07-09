UFC 290 live blog: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez

This is the UFC 290 live blog for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez, the featherweight title fight on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Following a failed attempt to become a two-division champion in February, Volkanovski now returns to the featherweight division to unify belts with interim champion Rodriguez. Second in all-time featherweight title defenses with four already, Volkanovski will took to another one to his growing number, in pursuit of divisional GOAT Jose Aldo’s impressive nine title defenses.

Long viewed as one of the best prospects in MMA, Rodriguez finally delivered on his promise by stopping Josh Emmett in February to claim the interim title. Now it’s another step up in competition for the 30-year-old Mexican fighter as he faces one of the best fighters of all time, and should he pull it off, Mexico will have three undisputed UFC champions.

Check out the UFC 290 main event live blog below.