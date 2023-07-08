 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘That was a bad look’: Fighters react to Dricus du Plessis’ UFC 290 win, Israel Adesanya’s outburst

By Steven Marrocco
UFC 290: Whittaker v Du Plessis Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Dricus du Plessis set up a UFC middleweight title showdown with champ Israel Adesanya with a second-round stoppage of ex-champ Robert Whittaker.

That was one surprise from the evening. The other was Adesanya’s post-fight confrontation of the South African fighter as he repeatedly dropped the N-word in a face-to-face.

Below is a video of the confrontation (warning: video contains NSFW language).

It was an uncomfortable and awkward moment, and fighters had a lot to say about du Plessis’ upset win and the prospect of a du Plessis vs. Adesanya fight.

