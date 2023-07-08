‘That was a bad look’: Fighters react to Dricus du Plessis’ UFC 290 win, Israel Adesanya’s outburst

Dricus du Plessis set up a UFC middleweight title showdown with champ Israel Adesanya with a second-round stoppage of ex-champ Robert Whittaker.

That was one surprise from the evening. The other was Adesanya’s post-fight confrontation of the South African fighter as he repeatedly dropped the N-word in a face-to-face.

Below is a video of the confrontation (warning: video contains NSFW language).

It was an uncomfortable and awkward moment, and fighters had a lot to say about du Plessis’ upset win and the prospect of a du Plessis vs. Adesanya fight.

Huge congrats to South African MMA and South Africa, period! That is an incredible win for them inside the UFC’s Octagon! Title fight next for sure!

Let’s go S.A ❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 9, 2023

Izzy made that happen pic.twitter.com/gPtxLxXFtr — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 9, 2023

And For the Africa title — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 9, 2023

Put Izzy in the cage already — Funky (@Benaskren) July 9, 2023

Damn I did not expect that dricus is one powerful human being — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 9, 2023

Israel vs DDP ! Lessgooo Australia #UFC290 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) July 9, 2023

That man just earned his respect! Give him a title shot! #UFC290 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 9, 2023

Where TF is Lance Armstrong at . I need a cardio coach ! No one is beating me — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 9, 2023

Well, that happened. Dricus doesn’t make it pretty but that’s a part of his strength. He’s also durable, powerful and unrelenting. That was good enough to defeat the great Robert Whitaker. I think it’s good enough to get the next title shot as well. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 9, 2023

I hate seeing Bobby knuckles lose. — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) July 9, 2023

Izzy will make Du Plessis look despite tonight’s victory #UFC290 — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) July 9, 2023

Wow. Uncharacteristic emotions from Izzy. #UFC290 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 9, 2023

I guess 100% air du plessis is the real deal #UFC290 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 9, 2023

— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) July 9, 2023

90% sure Izzy is drunk lol — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) July 9, 2023

I think Du Plessis beats Izzy with his awkwardness and top game — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) July 9, 2023

Well that was depressing... Well looks like we wait.... — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) July 9, 2023

Wow.. such a fan of Izzy, but that wasn’t a good look, and if anything, it shows Du Plessis is in his head already. Needs to correct that before fight time. #UFC290 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 9, 2023

They’re not gonna be able to use much of that for the pre fight build up. #UFC290 — Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) July 9, 2023