UFC 290 results: Dan Hooker outlasts Jalin Turner to win split decision in bloody, back-and-forth war

Dan Hooker displayed heart, tenacity and a remarkable chin to survive an early onslaught and then turn the tables on Jalin Turner to win a split decision in a back-and-forth war at UFC 290.

Just when it looked like Turner was about to secure the victory after he connected with a devastating head kick, Hooker came back with a vengeance to turn the momentum in his favor. Hooker was relentless with forward pressure and never ending punches that were just tagging Turner repeatedly.

When it was all over, Hooker celebrated the victory with two judges scoring the fight 29-28 for him with the third official giving the same 29-28 card to Turner in a potential Fight of the Year candidate.

“He’s a tough kid,” Hooker said following the win. “I wanted [my blonde hair] pink from the fight and I got it. He’s a tough kid. He’s got a big future. I respect him a lot. I’m just so appreciative of everyone’s support and everyone that stuck by me and knew I’d come through the other side.”

In the battle between two of the tallest fighters in the lightweight division, Turner and Hooker were both happy to work at distance with each throwing a variety of kicks throughout the opening round. Turner was constantly switching stances, which kept Hooker missing as they continued trading strikes on the feet.

Late in the first round, Turner connected with a lightning quick combination as he snapped off several punches in succession that clipped Hooker on the chin, although the New Zealand native weathered the storm.

As Turner continued to mount pressure on Hooker with a series of kicks to the body, he eventually altered his attack to go up top to the head. Turner’s foot ricocheted off Hooker’s face with a sickening thud as he rushed forward looking for the finish.

To his credit, Hooker somehow survived the head kick and the subsequent onslaught from Turner, who was definitely going for the kill. With blood streaming down his face, Hooker looked like he might be nearing the end but he just refused to go out as he came after Turner with ruthless aggression.

Hooker connected with a series of stiff punches that had Turner rocked before the lightweights hit the ground. From there, Hooker locked on a nasty rear naked choke but time ran out before he could finish the submission.

With five minutes remaining, Hooker was like a zombie as he walked forward, absorbed whatever Turner was throwing at him and then returning fire. There were several moments where it looked like Turner was hurt and possibly gassed, especially after he got blasted with a hard counter punch from Hooker that dropped him to the canvas.

Hooker decided to work on the ground until there was less than 30 seconds remaining, which saw the lightweights continue to throw bombs until the final horn sounded. It was an unbelievable showing from Hooker, especially after it looked like he might be done early in the second round and then he just kept throwing everything at Turner until he secured the win.

Hooker has now won back-to-back fights since returning to the lightweight division following a brief one-fight stint at featherweight.