‘GOD DAMN’: Pros react to Bo Nickal’s 38-second knockout at UFC 290

Bo Nickal blew through last-second replacement Val Woodburn as expected at UFC 290 – but he used his hands to do it.
Nickal threw hands with Woodburn and came out ahead, clipping the UFC newcomer on the chin before follow-up shots produced a knockout at 38 seconds of the opening frame.
It was another impressive finish for the unbeaten phenom, and pros reacted accordingly. Here’s what fighters had to say about Nickal’s win over Woodburn at UFC 290.
BO NICKALLLLL GOD DAMN @NoBickal @betr— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 9, 2023
Bo Nickal is a great American. Gotta love him— Funky (@Benaskren) July 9, 2023
Bo Nickels killed it during the fight and after ! #UFC290— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 9, 2023
The future is very bright for Bo. #UFC290— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) July 9, 2023
Early stoppage ♂️ #UFC290— Chris “El Guapo” Gutierrez (@CGutierrezMMA) July 9, 2023
Bo nickal a top tier athlete incredible— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 9, 2023
July 9, 2023
Bo’s hands looked crispy!!! Fast! Congrats brotha @NoBickal #UFC290— “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 9, 2023
Bo knows! Loose punches, got in, got out. Was composed throughout.— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 9, 2023
The biggest problem despite looking impressive is that Nickol will now see himself as a striker. Hope he doesn’t call out the wrong person here. Still some MMA development to go before he gets the guys who can stuff takedowns and show intelligence on the feet #UFC290— Damien Brown (@beatdown155) July 9, 2023
Real deal— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 9, 2023
Wowwwww... No Bickal! bruh #UFC290— Vince Morales (@vandetta135) July 9, 2023
Oh, wow! #UFC290— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) July 9, 2023
