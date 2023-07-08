 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘GOD DAMN’: Pros react to Bo Nickal’s 38-second knockout at UFC 290

By Steven Marrocco
UFC 290: Volkanovski v Rodriguez Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Bo Nickal blew through last-second replacement Val Woodburn as expected at UFC 290 – but he used his hands to do it.

Nickal threw hands with Woodburn and came out ahead, clipping the UFC newcomer on the chin before follow-up shots produced a knockout at 38 seconds of the opening frame.

It was another impressive finish for the unbeaten phenom, and pros reacted accordingly. Here’s what fighters had to say about Nickal’s win over Woodburn at UFC 290.

