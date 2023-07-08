UFC 290 results: Bo Nickal flattens Val Woodburn with devastating knockout in just 38 seconds

Bo Nickal might be the best wrestler currently competing in the UFC but he didn’t need a single takedown to dispatch Val Woodburn on Saturday night.

The decorated three-time NCAA champion came out swinging against his late notice replacement opponent after Tresean Gore suffered an injury, which necessitated a change to the UFC 290 card at the last second. To his credit, Woodburn was throwing bombs in his own right but Nickal clipped him with an early shot that spelled the beginning of the end.

As soon as Woodburn got tagged, Nickal followed up with another combination that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas with referee Chris Tognoni rushing in to stop the contest before any further damage was inflicted.

The end came at just 38 seconds in the first round.

The win moves Nickal to 5-0 in his professional career with five first round finishes and the UFC will undoubtedly look to give him a step up in competition when he returns to action.

“At this point, I don’t really care [who I fight next],” Nickal said afterwards. “Whoever Hunter [Campbell] and Dana [White] and my management team say, I’ll take them out.”

Considering he’s still so young in his career, Nickal has been nothing short of flawless as he continues to live up to the hype surrounding him since first arriving in the UFC.

The entire middleweight division is definitely on notice as Nickal looks to march his way up the division following another jaw-dropping performance at UFC 290.