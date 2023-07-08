UFC 290 video: Denise Gomes bludgeons Yazmin Jauregui with unanswered punches for record finish

Denise Gomes’ first punch badly hurt Yazmin Jauregui, and by the time she stopped punching, Jauregui had taken several unanswered shots as she clung to consciousness in their UFC 290 prelim.

Gomes’ right hand – and several more that landed after Jauregui hit the deck – required referee intervention just 20 seconds into the fight, bringing her the fastest stoppage in strawweight history.

Check out the TKO finish, courtesy of ESPN.

GOMES GETS THE WIN IN UNDER 30 SECONDS #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/9AVjglfY1t — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 9, 2023

Jauregui hardly had time to react to what happened after Gomes rocked her with the overhand right. She clung to Gomes’ leg as she continued to take punches, several of which were unnecessary.

Gomes’ UFC record improves to 2-1 after a second-round TKO of Bruna Brasil in her previous performance in April. The 23-year-old fighter improves to 8-2 as a pro.

Jauregui also has a 2-1 octagon record after starting off her UFC career with a pair of wins in performances against Iasmin Lucindo and Istela Nunes. Her overall record stands at 10-1.