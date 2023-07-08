UFC 290 live blog: Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price

This is the UFC 290 live blog for Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price, the prelim main event on Saturday in Las Vegas.

We don’t often do live blogs for prelim fights, but when it’s the final ride of an all-time great? Absolutely.

Fresh off his UFC Hall of Fame induction, former welterweight champion Lawler steps into the cage for one last time, looking to end his career with yet another incredible highlight. One of the most exciting fighters to ever live, he was one half of the “Fight of the Year” in 2014, 2015, and 2016, a run that may never be equalled. Now, after a 22-year career, “Ruthless” finally hangs up the gloves.

An exciting and unpredictable fighter in his own right, Price has scored four performance bonuses since joining the UFC in 2016, including a memorable hammerfist knockout from his back over Randy Brown. Coming off a knockout loss to Phil Rowe in December, Price now looks to bounce back with the biggest win of his career over a legend of the game.

Check out the UFC 290 main card opener live blog below.