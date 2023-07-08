UFC 290 live blog: Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn

This is the UFC 290 live blog for Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn, the main card opener on Saturday in Las Vegas.

One of the most exciting prospects to compete in MMA in years, Nickal is an accomplished amateur wrester with three NCAA Division I titles and a U23 world championship to his name. After coming up just short of qualifying for the 2020 Olympic team, he transitioned to MMA and has looked absolutely dominant, scoring four first-round finishes in his first four fights. He now looks to make it five for five and, should he get beyond Woodburn, make a statement that he deserves a step up in competition,

Related Get Latest UFC 290 Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

A late-notice replacement for Tresean Gore, not much is expected out of Woodburn tonight, given his opponent. That being said, the Jamaican fighter is also undefeated in MMA at 7-0 and has faced some extremely experience competition. Will it be enough to pull off one of the biggest betting upsets in UFC history, though?

Check out the UFC 290 main card opener live blog below.