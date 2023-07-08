UFC 290 live blog: Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker

This is the UFC 290 live blog for Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker, a lightweight main card fight on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Currently the No. 11-ranked lightweight in the UFC, Turner comes in against Hooker looking to rebound after a tough, competitive loss to Mateusz Gamrot in March. A win here would put Turner right back into the mix at 155 pounds, assuming that is his future. Turner did miss weight for this contest, putting his future at lightweight in jeopardy.

While Turner may be enormous for lightweight, Hooker previously competed at featherweight, even returning to the division in 2022, where he was quickly demolished by Arnold Allen. A return to lightweight in November served Hooker well, as he stopped Claudio Puelles with a body kick. Now, he looks to get his first back-to-back wins since 2020.

Check out the UFC 290 main card lightweight fight live blog below.