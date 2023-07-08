UFC 290 live blog: Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis

This is the UFC 290 live blog for Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis, the featured middleweight fight on Saturday in Las Vegas.

A former UFC middleweight champion, Whittaker has been stuck in limbo for the past year following his second loss to current champion Israel Adesanya. With wins over nearly everyone else in the top-10, he is clearly the next-best guy in the weight class, and Whittaker hopes that by knocking off yet another rising contender, he can maybe get one final shot at beating “The Last Stylebender.”

A former KSW welterweight champion, du Plessis entered the UFC in 2020 and immediately began making noise. Five wins later, four by stoppage, and “DDP” not only finds himself on the cusp of a title shot, but one where he has a baked in grudge match with the current champion to promote. Should du Plessis be the first non-Adesanya middleweight to defeat Whittaker, a mega title fight will be next for “Stillknocks.”

Check out the UFC 290 featured middleweight fight live blog below.