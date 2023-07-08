UFC 290 live blog: Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Follow the UFC 290 live blog for Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja, the flyweight title fight on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Finally finishing his tetralogy with Deiveson Figueiredo with a TKO finish in January, Moreno now looks to build his championship resume with a win over a man who has already twice defeated him. A rivalry that dates back to The Ultimate Fighter, Moreno hopes he’s able to finally put Pantoja in his rearview, like he did with “Figgy Smalls.”

Entering the UFC in 2017 after his time on The Ultimate Fighter, Pantoja has long been viewed as a future title contender at 125 pounds, but setbacks against Dustin Ortiz and Figueiredo have kept him just shy of title contention. The sensational performances over the past two years though finally got Pantoja to the mountaintop where he happens to have already beaten the man holding the title twice. Going a perfect 3-0 against Moreno would not only deliver Pantoja the biggest moment of his career, it would make him the only Brazilian champion currently in the UFC.

Check out the UFC 290 co-main event live blog below.