UFC 290 video: Jesus Aguilar knocks out Shannon Ross in 17 seconds with brutal punch

Jesus Aguilar notched the second-fastest finish in UFC flyweight history with an overhand right that stopped Shannon Ross cold at UFC 290.

Ross’ head bounced off the canvas just 17 seconds into Saturday’s prelim fight at T-Mobile Arena, putting Aguilar just behind Dustin Ortiz on the all-time leader for fastest knockouts at 125 pounds, according to the broadcast.

Check out the explosive finish below.

Aguilar, a submission specialist who earned the majority of his wins by tapout, stunned Ross when he faked a jab and came over the top with the looping punch. Ross was out from the second the punch connected.

The win put Aguilar back in the win column after a setback against Tatsuro Taira at UFC Vegas 68 in his octagon debut. The Contender Series vet stands at 9-2, while Ross suffered his second straight UFC loss and third overall after his Contender Series shot ended in a second-round knockout setback. Ross now stands at 13-8.