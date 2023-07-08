‘That’s how you end your career’: Pros react to Robbie Lawler’s 38-second knockout in final fight at UFC 290

Robbie Lawler ended his UFC career in just about the most fairytale way at UFC 290, knocking out Niko Price in 38 seconds to close a 21-year, 25-fight octagon run.

Lawler laid out Price with heavy punches in the clinch for a walkoff knockout, a refreshing departure from the usual down note of veteran fighters’ last walks to the cage.

Even the stoic Lawler couldn’t fight the emotions as he soaked in the moment. The UFC even gave him a final tribute with a highlight reel. UFC commentator Joe Rogan almost got emotional with him as he paid tribute to the former welterweight champion.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Robbie Lawler’s octagon retirement at UFC 290.

Wow only way for Robbie to go out …violent !!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 9, 2023

It was a honor to share the octagon with the legend @Ruthless_RL

Happy retirement ‍♂️ — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 9, 2023

That’s how you end your career — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 9, 2023

Congratulations Champ! Great end to an amazing career my guy! — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) July 9, 2023

OH MY GOODNESS!!!!!!!! LETS GOOOO ROBBIE! Take it all in my friend! #UFC290 — “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 9, 2023

Couldn’t of written it up better than that champ congrats — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 9, 2023

Thank you MMA Gods. Favourite fighter of all time goes out on his terms. Stoked for one of the good guys of the sport. Congrats on an impressive career @Ruthless_RL #UFC290 — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) July 9, 2023

ROBBIE FUCKING LAWLER!!!!



BEAUTIFUL FINISH TO AN INCREDIBLE CAREER!#UFC290 — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) July 9, 2023

Wow! The Ruthless one!!! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 9, 2023

That's dope as hell man. What a great way to end your career. Congrats @Ruthless_RL #UFC290 — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) July 9, 2023

Wow! absolute Legend! Congratulations Robbie #UFC290 — BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) July 9, 2023

@Ruthless_RL Congrats on such a amazing career! You are a true legend — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) July 9, 2023

An incredible end to a legendary career



Thanks for all the memories, @Ruthless_RL #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/vgoiY4YKwN — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2023

That Robbie Lawler highlight reel goodbye from the @UFC was nothing less than special. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 9, 2023

So cool to see him ride off like that! https://t.co/jmhzvvrlBR — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) July 9, 2023

Robbie Lawler has always been one of the realest! Love that guy! — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) July 9, 2023