‘That’s how you end your career’: Pros react to Robbie Lawler’s 38-second knockout in final fight at UFC 290

By Steven Marrocco Updated
Robbie Lawler ended his UFC career in just about the most fairytale way at UFC 290, knocking out Niko Price in 38 seconds to close a 21-year, 25-fight octagon run.

Lawler laid out Price with heavy punches in the clinch for a walkoff knockout, a refreshing departure from the usual down note of veteran fighters’ last walks to the cage.

Even the stoic Lawler couldn’t fight the emotions as he soaked in the moment. The UFC even gave him a final tribute with a highlight reel. UFC commentator Joe Rogan almost got emotional with him as he paid tribute to the former welterweight champion.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Robbie Lawler’s octagon retirement at UFC 290.

