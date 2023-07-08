 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 290 Embedded, Episode 6: ‘I predict he will be champion’

By Bryan Tucker
In the final UFC 290 Embedded, Robbie Lawler gets inducted into the Hall of Fame for his classic fight, Bo Nickal does some last-minute training, Brandon Moreno cuts weight, the fighters step on the scale and more.

