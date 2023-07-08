UFC 290 start time, TV schedule for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez

The UFC 290 start time and TV schedule for the Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., is below.

The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on multiple mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with a four-fight early preliminary card at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+, headlined by a light heavyweight fight between Vitor Petrino and Marcin Prachnio.

Related Get Latest UFC Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio

Cameron Saaiman vs. Terrence Mitchell

Shannon Ross vs. Jesus Aguilar

Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

The prelims then switch over to ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The final fight of former UFC champion Robbie Lawler’s impressive career will be against Niko Price in a welterweight contest and will headline this portion of the card.

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price

Tatsuro Taira vs. Edgar Chairez

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

The ESPN+ pay-per-view will be at 10 p.m. ET and is anchored by UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski vs. UFC interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez. UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno puts his belt on the line against Alexandre Pantoja in the co-main event.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker

Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn