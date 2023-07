LAS VEGAS — UFC interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez spoke to the media ahead of his unification bout against Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 290, including what it means to be on the same card as fellow Mexican champion Brandon Moreno, the rise of MMA in Mexico, where Volkanovski ranks among the toughest tests of his career, his rise from The Ultimate Fighter prospect to the top of the featherweight division, and more.