UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez live stream watch party

MMA Fighting has a live stream watch party for Saturday’s UFC 290 event, which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will serve as the highlight of the UFC’s International Fight Week. The main event will feature Alexander Volkanovski defending his featherweight title in the main event against interim champ Yair Rodriguez.

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Conner Burks, and other special guests such as Jed Meshew and Eric “New York Ric” Jackman, to watch along with UFC 290 as the main card happens.

In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno defends his newly regained flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja — who has defeated Moreno twice in the past.

UFC 290 will also feature a possible middleweight title eliminator between former champion Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis, and a lightweight battle between Dan Hooker and Jalin Turner.

Kicking off the main card will be the highly touted Bo Nickal making his second octagon appearance as he faces promotional newcomer Val Woodburn.

Watch MMA Fighting’s UFC 290 watch party at 9:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. PT above.