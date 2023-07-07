Filed under: News UFC Latest News Video: Jorge Masvidal oversees first Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum faceoff for bare-knuckle MMA rematch By MMA Fighting Newswire Jul 7, 2023, 9:53pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter LAS VEGAS — Jorge Masvidal played the Dana White role for the first faceoff between Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum for their bare-knuckle MMA rematch on September 8 at Gamebred Bareknuckle 5. Get the latest gear UFC 290 Event T-Shirt Alexander Volkanovski Grunge T-Shirt Yair Rodriguez Skull Champion T-Shirt Brandon Moreno Undisputed Crest T-Shirt Alexandre Pantoja Cannibal T-Shirt UFC International 2023 Fight Week T-Shirt UFC Legacy Championship Belt Replica UFC 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Fight Glove More From MMA Fighting Video: Donald Cerrone would like 50 UFC fights, feels ‘like I’m 21 again’ on TRT UFC 290 press conference staredowns: Robert Whittaker, Dricus du Plessis steal the show Dana White: Conor McGregor not back in UFC anti-doping program, but there’s still hope to book his return in 2023 UFC 290 weigh-in results: Two title fights set, Jalin Turner misses weight Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell at UFC 290 cancelled due to rare brain disease Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic heavyweight title fight announced for UFC 295 in November Loading comments...
