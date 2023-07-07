 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Jorge Masvidal oversees first Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum faceoff for bare-knuckle MMA rematch

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

LAS VEGAS — Jorge Masvidal played the Dana White role for the first faceoff between Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum for their bare-knuckle MMA rematch on September 8 at Gamebred Bareknuckle 5.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting