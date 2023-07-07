Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic heavyweight title fight announced for UFC 295 in November

Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic will battle for the UFC heavyweight title at the world’s most famous arena.

Prior to Friday’s UFC 290 ceremonial weigh-ins, UFC President Dana White announced that Jones vs. Miocic will headline UFC 295, which takes place Nov. 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The fight has been teased by the UFC for months, but now it appears all sides are in and the highly anticipated bout will happen.

Jones captured the heavyweight title in his return to the octagon following a three-year layoff at UFC 285 in March, quickly submitting Ciryl Gane in the first round. “Bones” made the move up to heavyweight after an incredible run at light heavyweight, vacating the title in 2020.

Miocic makes his return to the octagon after what will be a near three-year layoff in his own right. In his most recent outing, the record holder for most divisional title defenses was knocked out by Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 in March 2021. Prior to that, Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier in two consecutive bouts to win their three-fight rivalry.