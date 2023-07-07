Filed under: News UFC Latest News Video: UFC 290 legends Q&A with Chuck Liddell, Kamaru Usman, Glover Teixeira, Urijah Faber, and Jens Pulver By MMA Fighting Newswire Jul 7, 2023, 8:10pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter LAS VEGAS — Watch Friday’s UFC 290 legends Q&A panel with former champions Chuck Liddell, Kamaru Usman, Glover Teixeira, Urijah Faber, and Jens Pulver. Get the latest gear UFC 290 Event T-Shirt Alexander Volkanovski Grunge T-Shirt Yair Rodriguez Skull Champion T-Shirt Brandon Moreno Undisputed Crest T-Shirt Alexandre Pantoja Cannibal T-Shirt UFC International 2023 Fight Week T-Shirt UFC Legacy Championship Belt Replica UFC 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Fight Glove More From MMA Fighting Alexander Volkanovski describes training with Logan Paul, Mark Zuckerberg: ‘He does it all’ UFC 290 press conference staredowns: Robert Whittaker, Dricus du Plessis steal the show Dana White: Conor McGregor not back in UFC anti-doping program, but there’s still hope to book his return in 2023 Nate Diaz blasts critics saying he’s got brain damage from fighting: ‘I’ve been talking this way the whole motherf****** time’ Morning Report: Aljamain Sterling says Sean O’Malley title defense taken ‘literally against my will’ Video: Israel Adesanya has funny run-in with Jon Jones in Las Vegas; Jones responds Loading comments...
Loading comments...