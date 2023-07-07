 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: UFC 290 legends Q&A with Chuck Liddell, Kamaru Usman, Glover Teixeira, Urijah Faber, and Jens Pulver

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

LAS VEGAS — Watch Friday’s UFC 290 legends Q&A panel with former champions Chuck Liddell, Kamaru Usman, Glover Teixeira, Urijah Faber, and Jens Pulver.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting