UFC 290 preview show: Can Alexander Volkanovski’s greatness thwart Yair Rodriguez’s chaos?

Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez will cap off Saturday’s championship doubleheader at UFC 290, along with a tremendous flyweight title co-main event between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja.

With UFC 290 just a day away, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Alexander K. Lee preview the top storylines from the International Fight Week card — which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The trio discusses the spectacular main event and potential changing of the guard at 145, the under-the-radar co-main event and the questions surrounding it, bold predictions from the panelists for the rest of the card, whether a Dricus Du Plessis win over Robert Whittaker would be more shocking than a Bo Nickal loss to Val Woodburn, and more.

