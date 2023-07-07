 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 290 preview show: Can Alexander Volkanovski’s greatness thwart Yair Rodriguez’s chaos?

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez will cap off Saturday’s championship doubleheader at UFC 290, along with a tremendous flyweight title co-main event between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja.

With UFC 290 just a day away, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Alexander K. Lee preview the top storylines from the International Fight Week card — which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The trio discusses the spectacular main event and potential changing of the guard at 145, the under-the-radar co-main event and the questions surrounding it, bold predictions from the panelists for the rest of the card, whether a Dricus Du Plessis win over Robert Whittaker would be more shocking than a Bo Nickal loss to Val Woodburn, and more.

Catch the UFC 290 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

