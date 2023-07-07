Amanda Ribas to undergo surgery for broken orbital bone following UFC loss to Maycee Barber

Amanda Ribas will go under the knife Saturday morning to fix an injury sustained during her loss to Maycee Barber at UFC Jacksonville on June 24, her father Marcelo Ribas confirmed to MMA Fighting. Globo Esporte first reported the news.

According to Marcelo Ribas, who coaches Amanda in Varginha, Brazil, the 29-year-old talent suffered an orbital bone fracture in the opening round after Barber landed an elbow strike, and then “couldn’t see” out of that eye throughout the rest of the match.

Ribas is expected to be sidelined from training for approximately three months.

Ribas (11-4) was coming off a decision victory over Viviane Araujo before losing via second-round TKO to Barber in Florida, dropping her octagon record to 6-3. Ribas, who holds UFC victories over the likes of Mackenzie Dern, Virna Jandiroba, and Paige VanZant, has now bounced between wins and losses since 2021.

Barber, 13-2 in MMA, is riding a five-fight winning streak over the likes of Ribas, Andrea Lee, and Jessica Eye.