With Henry Cejudo out, Marlon Vera now targeted to face Pedro Munhoz at UFC 292

Marlon Vera is expected to remain on the UFC’s return to Boston in August.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the UFC is close to finalizing a bout between Vera and Pedro Munhoz at UFC 292, which takes place Aug. 19 at the TD Garden. Verbal agreements are in place for the matchup, which was first revealed by Vera’s management company on social media.

Munhoz replaces former two-division champion Henry Cejudo, who was initially slated to face Vera in his second fight since coming out of retirement.

After dropping back-to-back bouts to José Aldo and Dominick Cruz, Munhoz competed against Sean O’Malley in July 2022 at UFC 276. The bout was declared a no contest after O’Malley landed an accidental eye poke in the second round. “The Young Punisher” returned in April to defeat the surging Chris Gutierrez at UFC Kansas City.

Vera looks to bounce back from his decision loss to Cory Sandhagen in the main event of March’s UFC San Antonio fight card.

UFC 292 is headlined by a bantamweight title fight as O’Malley looks to dethrone Aljamain Sterling, while Zhang Weili faces Amanda Lemos in a strawweight championship co-main event.