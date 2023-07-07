Battery charges against ex-UFC fighter Luis Pena dismissed by Florida judge

The battery charges against former UFC lightweight contender Luis Pena have been dismissed.

On Friday, Pena posted a screenshot of a letter signed by Broward County, Fla., Judge Catalina Avalos ruling the charges from an October 2021 arrest were dismissed following a motion by Pena’s attorneys. Online court records confirm the letter’s validity and the dismissal of charges on Thursday, also stating that Pena completed an anger management course during the process.

Pena was accused of striking two women, including his partner at the time, and injuring them during an alleged dispute — the second time he was arrested in 2021. According to a police report, Pena was accused of striking his ex-partner “multiple times with a closed fist.” A second woman allegedly attempted to intervene after witnessing the assault, and Pena was then accused of striking her with a closed fist and knocking her to the ground as well.

The arrest and police report led to Pena’s release from the UFC, where he competed eight times inside the octagon and compiled a promotional record of 5-3.

Pena posted to his Instagram about the past nearly two years being an emotional rollercoaster and a weight being lifted off of his shoulders.

“I lost so much over this injustice but it is what it is at this point, but it feels good to finally get some justice,” Pena stated.

Since his UFC release, Pena has competed in a handful of boxing bouts, and has gone 2-3 in MMA with a pair of victories for Titan FC. Pena has dropped his past three MMA bouts, including a split decision loss to fellow UFC vet Will Brooks for XMMA.