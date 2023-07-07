UFC 290 weigh-in results: Two title fights set, Jalin Turner misses weight

Alexander Volkanovski and Brandon Moreno are ready for their title defenses, but the UFC 290 main card weigh-ins didn’t go off without a hitch.

Two title fights top Saturday’s pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and as of now they will proceed as scheduled, with Volkanovski weighing in at 144.5 pounds for his featherweight championship unification bout with interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez (145).

The co-main event is also set, with Moreno coming in at 125 pounds and challenger Alexandre Pantoja hitting the same weight. Brandon Royval also successfully weighed in at 125 pounds to serve as a potential backup.

Watch highlights from the official weigh-ins for Saturday’s title fights below.

Alex Volkanovski comes in at 144.5 pounds for the #UFC290 main event ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/NfxslR7MyA — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 7, 2023

Yair Rodriguez weighs in at 145 pounds for the #UFC290 main event ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/XWCtbq0V28 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 7, 2023

Flyweight champ Brandon Moreno comes in at 125 pounds for his #UFC290 title defense ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/h8rVIJN9ag — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 7, 2023

Flyweight title challenger Alexandre Pantoja makes weight at 125 pounds ⚖️ #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/LGzNeje34v — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 7, 2023

Of the 28 fighters weighing in Friday morning, only one fighter missed, lightweight contender Jalin Turner. He was the last fighter to show up for the weigh-ins and when he stepped to the scale, he came in at 158 pounds, two pounds over the limit for his bout against Dan Hooker (155.5).

Turner did not attempt a second weigh-in. His bout with Hooker will proceed as a catchweight, with Turner forfeiting 20 percent of his purse as penalty.

Jalin Turner is over the lightweight limit, coming in at 158 pounds ⚖️ #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/Ep4fYa4xkh — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 7, 2023

Also of note at the official weigh-ins, former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler made his final trip to the scale and successfully weighed in at 170.5 pounds. Lawler, 41, competes for the last time, marking the end of an illustrious career that dates back to 2001.

Robbie Lawler weighs in for the final time in his UFC career ⚖️ #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/zVDjMchNTL — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 7, 2023

Get UFC 290 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Yair Rodriguez (145)

Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (125)

Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (186)

Jalin Turner (158)* vs. Dan Hooker (155.5)

Bo Nickal (186) vs. Val Woodburn (185.5)

Preliminary Card (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Robbie Lawler (170.5) vs. Niko Price (171)

Jack Della Maddalena (171) vs. Josiah Harrell (170.5)

Yazmin Jauregui (115.5) vs. Denise Gomes (115.5)

Jimmy Crute (205) vs. Alonzo Menifield (205.5)

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Tatsuro Taira (130) vs. Edgar Chairez (129) — 130-pound catchweight bout

Vitor Petrino (206) vs. Marcin Prachnio (206)

Cameron Saaiman (135) vs. Terrence Mitchell (135)

Shannon Ross (126) vs. Jesus Aguilar (126)

Kamuela Kirk (155.5) vs. Esteban Ribovics (156)

*Jalin Turner missed the lightweight limit by two pounds. The fight proceeds as a catchweight with Turner forfeiting 20 percent of his purse to Dan Hooker, per the UFC

**Brandon Royval (125) - backup for flyweight title fight