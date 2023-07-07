Heck of a Morning: Final countdown to UFC 290; Plus, where does Alexander Volkanovski go with main event win?

As the UFC is hours away from their main attraction of their annual International Fight Week, Alexander Volkanovski will look to take one step closer to featherweight all-time greatness when he defends his title against the dangerous Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC 290. With a win, does Volkanovski remain at 145 to face the likes of Ilia Topuria, or even an Aljamain Sterling should he make the move up? Or, will he move back up to 155?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck returns for another Free-For-All Friday, where listener topics include Volkanovski’s future depending on how things play out in the main event of Saturday’s big card in Las Vegas. Additionally, topics include the UFC middleweight title picture and Sean Strickland’s chances to get a championship fight with Israel Adesanya in September, Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja, UFC’s merchandising for fans attending events, Robbie Lawler’s retirement fight, the 2023 UFC Hall of Fame ceremony, and more.

