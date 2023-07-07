 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Donald Cerrone would like 50 UFC fights, feels ‘like I’m 21 again’ on TRT

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

LAS VEGAS – UFC Hall of Fame inductee Donald Cerrone spoke to the media about the honor of being a HOFer, the benefits of being on TRT, whether he’d ever fight again, a potential bare-knuckle fighting career, and more.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting