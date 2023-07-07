Dana White has date in mind for Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg, confident commissions will sanction fight

Dana White seems quite serious about booking a fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, and it appears the UFC president already has a date in mind for the billionaire bash.

A challenge issued on social media between Musk, the owner of Twitter, and Meta CEO Zuckerberg, eventually exploded into a full-blown spectacle, with the social media titans reportedly both actually interested in throwing down.

Zuckerberg has become a Brazilian jiu-jitsu enthusiast, training under Dave Camarillo and entering grappling competitions. Musk, meanwhile, recently spent time working out with UFC legend Georges St-Pierre, as well as St-Pierre’s longtime grappling coach, John Danaher.

White previously said he spoke to Musk and Zuckerberg about booking the fight, and the promotion went so far as to sell t-shirts hyping the matchup in the UFC store.

While he wasn’t ready to reveal a date just yet, White definitely has a timeline in mind for the Musk vs. Zuckerberg clash.

“100 percent [they want to fight in the UFC],” White told TSN on Thursday. “I do [have a date in mind], I’ll announce it when we’re ready. It won’t be UFC 300.”

UFC 300, which is expected to take place in Las Vegas in early 2024, will serve as one of the marquee cards for the organization next year.

As far as any potential hurdles to clear, including Musk having a significant size advantage over Zuckerberg, White doesn’t seem all that concerned. The same goes for sanctioning the fight. Despite Musk, 51, and Zuckerberg, 39, having no prior combat sports experience, White knows that money talks – and that matchup would earn astronomical profits, benefitting the city and state where it happens.

“Whoever says no, every other state and country will say yes,” White said with confidence. “A billion dollars in revenue, this fight.”