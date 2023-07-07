At the UFC 290 official weigh-ins, all 22 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale early Friday morning, and MMA Fighting will have live video.
In the main event, UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against interim champion Yair Rodriguez .
The fighters can weigh no more than 145 pounds, the maximum allowed for their featherweight title unification fight.
The UFC 290 official weigh-ins will start at 12 p.m. ET.
The UFC 290 ceremonial weigh-ins will be at 7 p.m. ET.
Get UFC 290 weigh-in video results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez
Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja
Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Preliminary Card (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell
Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes
Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield
Early Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)
Tatsuro Taira vs. Edgar Chairez
Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio
Cameron Saaiman vs. Terrence Mitchell
Shannon Ross vs. Jesus Aguilar
