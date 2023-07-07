UFC 290 weigh-in video

At the UFC 290 official weigh-ins, all 22 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale early Friday morning, and MMA Fighting will have live video.

In the main event, UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against interim champion Yair Rodriguez .

The fighters can weigh no more than 145 pounds, the maximum allowed for their featherweight title unification fight.

The UFC 290 official weigh-ins will start at 12 p.m. ET.

The UFC 290 ceremonial weigh-ins will be at 7 p.m. ET.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker

Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn

Preliminary Card (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Tatsuro Taira vs. Edgar Chairez

Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio

Cameron Saaiman vs. Terrence Mitchell

Shannon Ross vs. Jesus Aguilar

Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics