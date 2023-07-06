UFC 290 press conference staredowns: Robert Whittaker, Dricus du Plessis steal the show

Respect was the theme of the UFC 290 press conference as the main card fighters of Saturday’s event took questions from the media.

UFC featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski and interim champ Yair Rodriguez were all business as they squared off. The obviously taller Rodriguez screamed “Viva Mexico” after his main event staredown.

Mexican flyweight champion Brandon Moreno also squared off with Alexandre Pantoja, who owns two previous victories over him.

The most heat was generated by middleweights Robert Whittaker and Dricus du Plessis in their intense staredown before a pivotal main card fight.

The UFC 290 press conference took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which hosts Saturday’s pay-per-view event on ESPN+.

Check out fighter staredowns after the UFC 290 press conference on Thursday in Las Vegas.