In the fourth episode of UFC 290 Embedded, Belal Muhammad reminds Yair Rodriguez of a mean tweet he sent to a nearby Robert Whittaker, Jalin Turner takes in July 4th celebrations and gets a taste of the good life, Val Woodburn is introduced to Las Vegas for his short-notice fight with Bo Nickal, and more.

UFC 290 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is headlined by a featherweight title unifier between undisputed champ Alexander Volkanovski and Rodriguez.