Heck of a Morning: Yair Rodriguez’s upset chances, bold predictions for UFC 290

UFC 290 might not be the most star-studded International Fight Week card in UFC history, but there the two title fights seem incredibly competitive on paper, and there are a lot of interesting storylines in play. Although there are some big favorites on the card, could there be a big underdog who could shock the MMA community on Saturday night in Las Vegas?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck responds to listener bold predictions for UFC 290, along with Yair Rodriguez’s chances against Alexander Volkanovski in the featherweight championship main event. Additionally, listener topics include where Robbie Lawler ranks in the all-time welterweight list ahead of his final fight this weekend, Bo Nickal and Jack Della Maddalena’s debuting opponents, the stakes in the Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner fight, past and present fighters on the UFC commentary desk, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.