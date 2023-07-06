 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 290 press conference video

By MMA Fighting Newswire
At the UFC 290 press conference, UFC President and several UFC fighters, including UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, will answer questions from the media Thursday evening in Las Vegas.

Besides Vokanovski and Moreno, Yair Rodriguez, Alexandre Pantoja, Robert Whittaker, Dricus Du Pelssis, Jalin Turner, Dan Hooker, Bo Nickal, Robbie Lawler, and Niko Price are also expected to attend the event.

The UFC 290 press conference is expected to begin at 6 p.m. ET.

