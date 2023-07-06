Cedric Doumbe to make promotional debut in PFL Paris main event in September

Cédric Doumbé’s PFL debut may have been postponed, but now he gets the opportunity to headline an event in his home country.

The promotion announced on Thursday that Doumbé will compete in the main event during the PFL Europe Playoffs on Sept. 30 at Zenith Paris La Villette in Paris, France. Doumbé’s opponent has yet to be announced for what is being promoted as “a special showcase bout.”

The event will also feature the light heavyweight, women’s flyweight, bantamweight and lightweight semi-final bouts of the inaugural PFL Europe season, with the champions of each division winning $100,000 and a spot in next year’s PFL regular season.

Doumbé was slated to make his PFL debut at PFL 6 this past month but was forced to withdraw from the bout, and the welterweight regular season, with an injury. The former GLORY champion is 4-0 in his pro MMA career, finishing all four of his opponents within two rounds.