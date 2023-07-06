 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Israel Adesanya has funny run-in with Jon Jones in Las Vegas

By MMA Fighting Newswire
After years of trash talk towards one another, it appears UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and middleweight champion Israel Adesanya have buried the hatchet — at least, for the time being.

On Wednesday night, Adesanya posted to Meta’s new Threads app for the first time, and with it, a nice surprise with him and Jones sharing a fun moment together during International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

“What a world, first Alex [Pereira], now this motherf***** Jones,” Adesanya said.

“Bless this king,” Jones responded at the end of the clip.

Jones captured the heavyweight title in his return to the octagon for the first time in over three years when he submitted Ciryl Gane in the first round in their main event bout at UFC 285 in March. Adesanya regained his middleweight championship with a stunning second-round knockout of longtime rival Alex Pereira a month later at UFC 287.

Both men are expected to defend their titles later this year — Adesanya targeted to do so in September at UFC 293 in Sydney, while UFC President Dana White has teased a bout between Jones and Stipe Miocic — but nothing has been announced officially.

