Between the Links: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez, UFC 290 preview, Strickland shines, McGregor-Chandler

This Saturday, the UFC’s annual International Fight Week extravaganza will be capped off by UFC 290, featuring two title fights, and one of the top pound-for-pound fighters on the planet in Alexander Volkanovski putting his featherweight title on the line against interim champ Yair Rodriguez in the main event. Stylistically, is Rodriguez the toughest 145-pound test to date for Volkanovski?

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will break down the featherweight unification bout, discuss where Volkanovski goes with a win, and more. Additionally, topics include the under the radar co-main event between flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and challenger Alexandre Pantoja, how the rest of the card stacks up compared to past International Fight Week cards, Sean Strickland’s big win over Abus Magomedov and his chances of getting a title fight with Israel Adesanya next, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler’s pull-apart on TUF, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Morning Kombat’s Brian Campbell.

Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you get your pods.