Jorge Masvidal recounts bathroom brawl at UFC China event: ‘It was like a sleeping bomb went off’

Never pick a fight with an MMA fighter.

Before his retirement from competition earlier this year, Jorge Masvidal was one of the most famous fighters on the planet. A ‘BMF’ champ and two-time UFC title challenger, Masvidal also was well-known for his outside-of-the-cage dustups. There was the infamous ‘three piece and a soda” incident with Leon Edwards, as well as backyard bare-knuckle fights for Kimbo Slice back in the day.

In spite of his notoriety, Masvidal said he’s still had to mix it up with the errant tough guy or three.

Case in point, speaking with The MMA Hour on Wednesday, Masvidal revealed that the “weirdest” place he ever got into an altercation was a public bathroom during a UFC event in China a few years back.

“Definitely, probably, a public bathroom,” Masvidal said. “I got assaulted in one. These three guys, they weren’t the wisest and whatever.

“I was actually in China. ... Three random European guys. I was in the bathroom, I had a nice chain on at the time, and I was waiting in line to wash my hands. These guys are behind me and somebody picks up my chain with their fingers and turns to his friend and starts saying something in a language that I’m not understanding, and I turn around very politely and I go, ‘Hey, relax, bro. It’s all good.’ And I go forward to get away, because he’s literally grabbing my chain. Like, I’ve never seen you in my life, you can’t do that.

“Then I’m here, I’m looking in the reflection in the mirror, and the guy goes like this [jerks hand in the air] and lifts up my chain like an a**hole, and he says something to me in whatever language he was speaking. So I was like, I know what’s going happen next. If these guys keep doing this, they’re going to take everything I’ve got, so when I turned around, the guy got in my face and then yeah, it was like a sleeping bomb went off in there.

“[Knocked] the f*** out — him and his two buddies,” Masvidal added. “They rushed me. The one dude got in my face, I told him to get back, he didn’t understand me, he got closer, boom. Down. His friends come rushing at me, what am I going to do? All in a bathroom.”

Masvidal added the assailants “had some size to them” but that all were drunk and clearly didn’t know who he was. He did not specify where or when the event happened, simply saying it occurred at a night club where the UFC had brought several other fighters as well.

Unfortunately for Masvidal, because of the fight, he ultimately had to skip the party and go home early.

“I wash my hands still after I’m done with them, I go to the section where we’re hanging out, and the dude that was in charge of the group, he comes to me and he says, ‘Hey, check this out. Cops are on their way because they said somebody got beat up in the bathroom,’” Masvidal said. “In China, if you go to jail, you don’t see the judge, you don’t get bail for 10 days. So right or wrong, you’re going to be in there for 10 days if you do get arrested. I wasn’t going to take that chance, so I just took off.

Fortunately, nobody at the hotel was looking for any trouble with Masvidal, and the rest of the night ended quietly, leaving him with just another random fistfight to talk about.

“I was about to have the time of my life, and then this happened,” he concluded. “So after that, I just got into a cab and went back to my hotel and hung out in the lobby.”