No Bets Barred: Can Alexander Volkanovski and Brandon Moreno hold onto their belts at UFC 290?

After what feels like an eternity of mediocrity, the UFC is finally back in a big way with UFC 290. As always, the UFC does it big on International Fight Week and so the No Bets Barred boys are here to do the same, breaking down all the fights for this weekend.

Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew kick the show off by talking about how excited they are for UFC 290, and even throw in a little conversation about Sean Strickland. Then it’s right into 290 talk with Conner and Jed disagreeing on the top three fights! Lots of dissension in the ranks this week, but there’s one thing everyone can agree on, Alexander Volkanovski, Yair Rodriguez, Brandon Moreno, and Alexandre Pantoja are going to put on one (Mike) Heck of a show on Saturday.

Tune in for Episode 52 of No Bets Barred.

