Conor McGregor mocks Michael Chandler after TUF 31 scuffle airs: ‘We’re gonna fight right now?’

Conor McGregor isn’t letting a rough time on The Ultimate Fighter 31 get him down.

On the latest episode of the UFC’s long-running reality show, McGregor saw his SBG Ireland protege Lee Hammond suffer an upset loss to veteran Kurt Holobaugh, an outcome that dropped Team McGregor to 0-6 on the season.

With tensions flaring, McGregor and Chandler confronted each other in the cage after the fight (a scene that was teased prior to the start of the season), culminating in McGregor delivering a shove to Chandler’s face that forced UFC President Dana White to quickly intervene.

Things hit a boiling point between the coaches tonight on #TUF31



[ Watch new episodes every Tuesday on ESPN & ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/yyz5iE7ft1 — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) July 5, 2023

McGregor and Chandler are expected to fight at a future date, though the booking is in limbo with McGregor yet to re-enroll in the USADA drug testing program and a recent sexual assault allegation looming.

Following the airing of Tuesday’s TUF 31 episode, McGregor shared a brief voice message on Twitter, mocking Chandler’s behavior following the shove.

“‘Oh, we’re gonna do this,’” McGregor said, imitating Chandler. “‘We’re gonna fight right now? We’re gonna fight right now? We’re gonna do this? We’re gonna fight right now?’”

Whenever McGregor returns to action, it will be his first fight since July 2021, when he broke his leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The former two-division UFC champion has just one win since 2016.