The MMA Hour with Alex Volkanovski, Jorge Masvidal, Dan Hooker, Cory Sandhagen, and Jack Della Maddalena

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Dan Hooker will discuss his upcoming clash with Jalin Turner at UFC 290.

1:30 p.m.: Alex Volkanovski checks in to talk about his latest title defense this upcoming weekend against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290.

2 p.m.: Jack Della Maddalena previews his short-notice fight against Josiah Harrell at UFC 290 and more.

2:20 p.m.: I will answer your questions for the latest On The Nose.

3 p.m.: Jorge Masvidal drops by to chat about his upcoming event Gamebred Bareknuckle 5 on Sept. 8 and more.

3:30 p.m.: Cory Sandhagen will discuss his next fight against Umar Nurmagomedov next month and more.

4 p.m.: The parlay pals make their latest selection, and GC makes his picks for UFC 290.

