 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 290 Embedded, Episode 2: ‘I don’t overlook anybody … if people think that, all right, tune in’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

In the second episode of UFC Embedded for UFC 290, Alexander Volkanovski goes through another training session while addressing concerns that perhaps he’s looking past Yair Rodriguez heading into Saturday night. Meanwhile, Rodriguez arrives in Las Vegas and gets a look at the house where he’ll stay ahead of the biggest fight of his career. Elsewhere, Brandon Moreno enjoys some last minute family time before leaving for his fight while Alexandre Pantoja gets a feel for the city while walking around Las Vegas.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting