UFC 290 Embedded, Episode 2: ‘I don’t overlook anybody … if people think that, all right, tune in’

In the second episode of UFC Embedded for UFC 290, Alexander Volkanovski goes through another training session while addressing concerns that perhaps he’s looking past Yair Rodriguez heading into Saturday night. Meanwhile, Rodriguez arrives in Las Vegas and gets a look at the house where he’ll stay ahead of the biggest fight of his career. Elsewhere, Brandon Moreno enjoys some last minute family time before leaving for his fight while Alexandre Pantoja gets a feel for the city while walking around Las Vegas.